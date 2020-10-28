Invest in “Holy Grail” of Semiconductors

We live in a semiconductor chip-driven world.

Odds are, you rely on chips at home every day. Semiconductors are in your:

Washing machine.

Smart televisions.

Refrigerators.

Smartphones.

Semiconductors are an electrical material that works best when heat, light and voltage are added.

Just as steel pushed forward the First Industrial Revolution, semiconductors are the “digital steel” that’s going to drive the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

And by investing in it today, you can see incredible returns in your portfolio.

Now is the time because there’s one form of material that takes conductors to another level.

It’s called a superconductor.

Superconductors are the be-all and end-all of conducting materials.

And I’ll tell you the best way to buy in today.

Get Super-Chips for America 2.0

Superconductors can function with zero resistance and can keep working endlessly without decay.

A simple example of superconductors at work are right in your town’s hospital … MRI machines.

MRIs, with the help of superconductors, use strong magnetic fields and radio waves to take detailed images of organs in the human body.

If you’ve ever had an MRI, you’ll know firsthand how cold MRI rooms can be.

That’s because superconductors work best when cooled to extremely low temperatures.

But imagine if superconductors could perform fully at room temperature. The possibilities would be endless for the super tech.

Well, the wait may soon be over.

Scientists at the University of Rochester in New York have potentially created the “holy grail” of superconductors.

It’s the world’s first material capable of superconductivity at room temperature.

According to reporting by New Atlas, one scientist who works closely on the room-temperature superconductor discovery notes that once we transform to a superconductor society “you’ll never need things like batteries again.”

It goes on to showcase some of the transformations superconductors could lead to: more efficient power grids without all the wires … more powerful maglev trains or other futuristic transport solutions … improved medical imaging technologies.

While scientists perfect the potential, rest assured that semiconductors are still integral to our technological existence.

In fact, semiconductors and America 2.0 battery technology are very much in play for the foreseeable future.

And they are top investments for Bold Profits.

30 Chip Stocks to Buy Before the 2024 Surge

Chips — semiconductors and superconductors — are going to be a big player in the new Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Semiconductor chips are vital to technology today.

It can process complex math equations and store massive amounts of memory. Chips can even make decisions and create instructions based on data inputs.

The global semiconductor industry is worth about $621 billion today and is forecast to grow to $831.5 billion by 2024:

Semiconductor chips have drastically changed how the technological world functions across every industry and there’s more to come.

And you can gain exposure to 30 of some of the best U.S. semiconductor companies with one buy. Here’s what I recommend:

Buy shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSE: PSI).

It’s an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that holds 30 U.S. semiconductors stocks.

These companies have been screened based on a variety of investment-merit criteria including price momentum, earnings momentum, quality, management action and value.

As the new-world super-chips develop, don’t miss out on the major semiconductor gains that can be made today.

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Banyan Hill Publishing