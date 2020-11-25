Invest in Cloud Tech for Digital Farm Revolution

Many of us are getting ready to feast tomorrow for Thanksgiving!

It’s called the precision agriculture market or digital farming.

Digital farming will use new America 2.0 technologies such as:

Drones and soil sensors.

Farm robots.

Satellite and mobile radio antennas.

The growth of the global precision agriculture market is accelerating. It’s projected to more than double in size by 2025.

Valued at $5.1 billion in 2019 it’s expected to reach $11.2 billion in the next five years.

This is an increase of 119% and growing at a nearly 14% compound annual growth rate.

This kind of growth is a signal for me. That the time for you to invest is now. And with our America 2.0 tech transforming farming, I have a great pick for you.

Buy Signals: Huge Demand for Digital Farming

Let’s face it, farming is a critical industry in our world.

Currently, the world population is 7.8 billion people and growing.

The one thing we all have in common is we must eat to survive.

And right now, demand for food is on the rise.

According to One.org, by 2030 the global demand for food is expected to rise by 35%:

This up-and-coming market is one of the most sought-after by big U.S. technology companies.

According to Research and Markets:

“Precision agriculture is considered to be an advanced technological change in the farming sector, adapted to improve crop yield and reduce labor shortage to meet the global food demand. The advanced technology and techniques enable the farmers to optimize the usage of resources, such as fertilizers, seeds, water, and pesticides.”

With this rising demand, the farming industry needs to ensure the continued and solid production of food in this new era.

And it’s going to do it with technologies like sensors, software, cloud computing and Global Positioning Systems (GPS) to develop better yielding and more profitable crops.

And Big Tech companies are ready to help.

Per a recent Bloomberg report, one tech giant is extremely active in agriculture and is forming partnerships with U.S. agriculture cooperatives like Land O’ Lakes, Inc.

Together, cloud computing, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) are coming to the forefront of digital farming.

And it’s just getting started.

Precision agriculture is bringing America 2.0 technology to the fields.

As you can see, major technology opportunities are on the rise with precision agriculture/digital farming:

Ride the Investing Cloud of Digital Farming

To play the precision agriculture market, buy shares in the Global X Cloud Computing ETF (Nasdaq: CLOU).

CLOU is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that holds a basket of cloud stocks.

These include companies positioned to benefit from the increased adoption of cloud computing technology, managed server storage space and cloud and edge computing infrastructure and hardware.

Digital farming is happening now.

It will help ensure plentiful food production for years to come as the world population grows and demand for high-quality nutrition increases.

Digital farming is definitely on Paul’s radar for 2021.

