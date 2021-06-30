The robots are coming!

And they’re going to give the U.S. manufacturing industry a leg up.

We are currently in need of an America 2.0 robotic shakeup. And you can get ahead of the mega trend by investing today.

Here’s where the U.S. lines up in the robotic workforce:

For the U.S. to keep up with and eventually surpass other nations on the manufacturing technology front, we must make major labor automation changes.

That means robots.

And you see this disruptification as a #BOP move. Here’s what Norman pointed out to me on Twitter:

Norman is right.

“New job descriptions will be created” with this big shift from human labor to robotics.

And as you know, with change comes opportunity!

Next-Level Robot Workforce = U.S. Manufacturing Boom

The dawning of robots in the manufacturing industry can open doors for next-level human labor occupations.

A great example of robots and humans working together is Ford’s new Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan.

At this electric vehicle (EV) center, Ford’s new electric F-150 Lightning pickup will be produced.

A new video recently showed how Ford employees work alongside large blue and grey assembly robots to build the F-150 EV pickup.

The video showed that if the robot detects that a human is too close to its mechanisms, it will immediately stop working for their safety.

This demonstrates how humans and robots can trailblaze a new path effectively combining human ingenuity with robotic automation.

Per forecast data from Fortune Business Insights, the global industrial robots market is projected to grow from $15.6 billion in 2021 to $31.13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%.

This spells promising growth for the America 2.0 robotics industry and a mega investment opportunity for you.

Your Way in on the Robotics Mega Trend

To get in on this advancement of the robotics automation in the manufacturing sector, I recommend buying the Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (Nasdaq: BOTZ).

It’s an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that seeks to invest in companies that stand to benefit from increased adoption and utilization of robotics and artificial intelligence (AI).

We are living at a time in world history where accelerated technological changes are giving us unprecedented opportunities in potential investment gains.

Robots upgrading the manufacturing sector is one way to play those gains. Don’t miss out on this big technological shift.

Paul believes robotics are taking the world by storm, making our machines “smarter” in America 2.0.

And I want to know what you think!

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Banyan Hill Publishing