Why Invest in the “Future of Food”?

Well today, I want to show you why we invest in mega trends — our biggest ideas of where the world is going.

One of our mega trends is gaining real traction in America 2.0.

Another box we need our investments at Bold Profits to check is growth.

Not every stock will be a winner, but it’s definitely not a contender if it doesn’t show signs of growth.

To get real, lasting growth, you need innovation. Take something from the old world and make it more efficient, easier, sustainable in the new world.

Here’s an example:

Tasted McDonald’s Beyond Chicken Tenders yet?

If so, I’m going to tell you how to put your money where your mouth is, with a massive America 2.0 investment opportunity today.

If you haven’t tried these plant-based chicken alternatives yet, you may soon find yourself in the minority. That’s because the veg-chix trend is taking over the poultry market — just as meatless burgers have edged out beef over the past few years.

Paul Mampilly calls the plant-protein revolution the “Future of Food,” as the demand for meatless alternatives has skyrocketed in the U.S. and around the world.

The global meat-substitutes market is projected to double over the next six years — from $5.37 billion in 2021 to $10.80 billion by 2028, according to the market-research firm Fortune Business Insights.

Just think about what that means for investors who buy into the “Future of Food” revolution.

Growth = Gains. If You Invest in the Leaders of Tomorrow…

Over the years, innovative companies have made a splash in the market by solving a problem. There’s a protein shortage in our world.

Too many people, too few animals.

That’s where Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods — the two California food-tech companies that have led the meatless burger revolution — come in.

They are at the forefront of the plant-based chicken trend.

Now, you can find various products at McDonald’s, Walmart, Harris Teeter, Kroger, Albertsons and other grocery stores. Just this week, KFC announced plans to offer Beyond Fried Chicken nationwide.

And they’re not alone.

More than 50 different brands of plant-based nuggets, tenders and chicken cutlets are now on sale in U.S. stores, according to the Good Food Institute, which tracks plant-based brands.

With more folks cooking at home over the past two years, U.S. sales of frozen, plant-based chicken tenders and nuggets jumped 29%, to $112 million since 2020, according to Nielsen IQ.

At the same time, sales of conventional frozen chicken products rose 17% — to $1.1 billion.

By 2020, the average American ate 97.6 pounds of chicken annually.

One market projection shows that consumption of plant-based chicken is growing at a rate of 18% — more than four times higher than chicken from animals (4%).

What all of this tells me is there’s a great opportunity here to profit from this America 2.0 “Future of Food” trend.

Invest in the Future of Food

So, what’s the best way to leverage this massive America 2.0 mega trend?

Now, before I sign off, I asked you a question on Thanksgiving: Would you swap out your traditional turkey with a vegan alternative?

The results were completely split! But most of you said yes or maybe!

To me, that shows adoption is catching on. That means more people are open to trying it and that’s the first step for an innovation to take off!

The companies behind it have the potential to soar.

The future of food (well, it’s right there in the name) is the future. More people are turning to (adopting) this trend.

And soon, the investment dollars will show it.

Until then…

To your health and wealth,

Nick Tate

Senior Editorial Manager, Banyan Hill Publishing

