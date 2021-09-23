Why Invest in 3D Printing? Life-Changing Reasons (X2)

3D printing, precision medicine and virtual reality (VR) just changed a life … well, two.

A “first of its kind” surgery using these three mega trends successfully separated a set of twins conjoined at the head.

Here they are actually seeing each other for the first time!

For the groundbreaking new procedure, surgeons at Soroka University Medical Center spent hundreds of hours preparing — with the help of sophisticated 3D-printed models of the infants as well as VR.

These technologies allowed the doctors to practice before the 12-hour surgery on the twins.

The procedure was tailored specifically to the twins — not a “one size fits all” approach.

By using the realistic 3D-printed models — based on CT and MRI scans of the infants — and VR software to practice every step in the delicate operation, the surgeons said they were more confident during the procedure.

But here’s the best part: This is just the beginning of the transformation that 3D printing and VR tech are bringing to health care and precision medicine.

The technology is remaking a growing number of industries — from aviation, to auto manufacturing, to clothing and even fast food.

But I believe the medical innovations with 3D printing may be the most promising of all — as this latest breakthrough pediatric surgery shows.

The global 3D-printing market is projected to top $21 billion this year — nearly five times what it was in 2013!

But that’s just for starters.

The worldwide market for 3D-printing products will nearly double over the next three years — exceeding $40 billion U.S. dollars by 2024, according to a new analysis.

There’s a reason 3D printing is a top mega trend we follow.

