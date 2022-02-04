“Interest Rate Effect” for Growth Stocks

I’m flying solo today.

But I have some important charts to show you why I believe:

Inflation is going to come down.

Rate hikes are overblown.

A huge bounce is coming in growth stocks and crypto.

You see, everyone gets a little scared of risky (growth) investments when there’s a whisper of a rate hike.

I don’t think we’re going to see interest rates go up (in fact, Paul’s prediction for negative rates is totally possible here). One reason being inflation is going down.

This will be a big trend for the year and going into 2023.

Plus, bitcoin (BTC) demand is heating up. And this is a very bullish sign for crypto. Check it all out here:

Regards,

Ian Dyer

Editor, Crypto Flash Trader

How to Invest During Market Volatility

There is only one successful way to invest…

And that is by looking forward, not backward.

For example, Zoom posted three consecutive quarters of an astounding 350% year-over-year revenue growth in 2020.

And yet … Zoom shares have fallen 59% over the past year. In my opinion, that’s a bargain for a growing America 2.0 company.

