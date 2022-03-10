Innovation Solves Problems: Here’s One…

Inflation … interest rates … wars … 11 million job openings … gas prices…

Sounds like I’m surfing the channels between the news networks, right?

Doom and gloom.

But here’s what you’re not seeing.

Innovation solves problems.

And if you’re invested in America 2.0 growth, that’s great for your stocks.

You’ve heard our take on the rise of electric vehicles to combat high gas prices and crypto’s takeoff moment with the Russia/Ukraine war highlighting its need.

But today, I’ll tell you about another opportunity for an America 2.0 solution.

You can see the results of it right in your refrigerator…

America 2.0’s Innovative Food Revolution Is Here

Gas is not the only thing rapidly rising.

I’m sure you’ve noticed your grocery bill has been bigger than usual.

Since the 2020 pandemic, we have seen supply chains become crippled, workers laid off, products backlogged and deliveries unable to be made.

At the grocery store and more.

Looking at an even bigger picture: The population of the world is the largest its ever been. And we need to feed everyone.

By 2050, the world’s food production will need to increase by 70% to keep up with the global demand.

That’s where this America 2.0 innovation comes in to solve this problem.

It’s revolutionizing the food industry.

And it is called vertical farming.

Vertical farming is the ability to grow crops up in stacked layers in an environmentally controlled area.

This cuts down on the need for massive amounts of farmland, expensive equipment and environmental variables.

In fact, Paul just sent out a flash alert for a vertical farming company to Profits Unlimited subscribers that could generate huge returns within the next three to five years.

Vertical farms use key America 2.0 technologies like soil sensors, robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) to increase crop yields.

For example, soil sensors provide vertical farmers with vital information about soil conditions. These sensors report the water and nutrient contents of the soil.

Robots offer precise agriculture techniques such as crop protection measures and water applications with millimeter exactness.

AI can be used to manage water, temperature and light.

It’s amazing.

In times like this, it’s hard to imagine the big picture … the future.

But it’s coming.

Acceleration Moment for Your America 2.0 Stocks

Tough times accelerate innovation forward.

And it’s clear that the solution to the problems that we face today is what we’ve been investing in all along.

Innovation is the driving force behind America 2.0.

If you’re invested, stay the course with Strong Hands or you can consider averaging down — purchasing additional shares of your growth stocks at low prices.

If you're looking to buy into new innovations for America 2.0 — 3D printing, robotics, AI

Daniel Shifflett

Investment Analyst, Bold Profits Publishing