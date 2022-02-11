Inflation Panic: Will It Keep Soaring?

The markets have gone mad. Inflation panic is out of this world. What’s going on?!

We’re looking at the big picture today. And that includes:

Bonds.

Housing.

Auto sales.

Supply chain.

Interest rates.

Markets anticipate. They don’t wait.

And the only set of securities that have priced it in are our stocks and bitcoin. They’ve pretty much gone straight down.

But when people realize that all of this was hype and fear, there’s going to be a giant rally.

We’re talking big. So we’re going to back this up with some forecasts.

Come midnight December 31, 2022, here’s what we predict for: oil, the 10-year bond rate, one America 1.0 stock that is clearly destined for zero, bitcoin and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK):

Regards,

Ian Dyer

Editor, Crypto Flash Trader