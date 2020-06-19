Ignore Haters: Buy and Win in YOUR Bull Market

Haters are going to hate.

I mean, everyone has their own opinion and that’s cool.

And there’s clearly a divide happening right now when it comes to opinions on the stock market.

We’ve been called crazy or foolish for being #BOP (bullish, optimistic and positive).

But when you look at our portfolios — across Bold Profits, since March — our America 2.0 stocks are booming (including our STUF stocks, see the proof in IanCast).

And its disrupting the old-world stocks of the past.

YOU are going to be the biggest winner as America 2.0 continues to soar… And the Main Street bull market will take off leaving the bears in the dust.

There’s one signal flashing right now that shows us positivity for the overall economy.

And I have a stock ticker you can buy that’s pretty much been going up in a straight line.

Paul and I are going to lay out a three-part scenario that shows how the “Fourth Industrial Revolution” — and its new world stocks — will shoot up insanely high in this new world.

On top of that: Updates on Tesla, bitcoin and pot that will fuel your Bold Profits spirit and help you share our #BOP investing strategy.

Be a Bull in Your America 2.0 Market

We use Paul’s new-world STUF stocks as a great example of America 2.0. And they are crushing it today!

STUF portfolio crushing it against the S&P 500 https://t.co/8JCNFuEp43 pic.twitter.com/DALiFVGm8z — 🇺🇸Paul Mampilly (@MampillyGuru) June 16, 2020

These stocks are a rare glimpse of his flagship research service that’s been offering real Main Street investors a leg up in the stock market for four years now.

