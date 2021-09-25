If You’re Not in, You’re Missing Out
If you’re not subscribed to Profits Unlimited … what are you waiting for?
Paul and Amber are making a major America 2.0 splash in their weekly video updates!
Just this week they sent this:
That’s right. Paul put out a fun new space prediction.
It’s not his only one. Space is a major mega trend for us this year.
You can find out what Paul is recommending for Space 2.0 by checking out his presentation here.
And you can get access to these stellar weekly updates! The spice level seems to be down and readers are raving!
Take a look at this awesome artwork one subscriber submitted just this week:
Thanks, Marina! We love this!
If you have FOMO (fear of missing out) — on our fun updates, artwork, your questions being answered on video or our space predictions — click here to see how you can get IN!
Stay in the Know, Strong Hands Nation!
The team has pulled together some incredible America 2.0 analysis that YOU need to know in this week’s articles:
- 3 Blockchains to Watch Outside Ethereum. Blockchain networks are just as important an investment as crypto — if not more! These encrypted networks make it next to impossible for hackers to change or cheat the system.
- Space for Civilians + China-Fueled Market Update. Four people safely returned to Earth from SpaceX’s first civilian crew space mission. This was an incredible step forward … for America 2.0 and commercial space travel.
- The Great Car Transition — Invest Before Last ICE. Gas-powered cars are making their way out. And electric battery-powered vehicles of the future are stepping in. This is a classic transition from America 1.0 to America 2.0.
- Why Invest in 3D Printing? Life-Changing Reasons (X2). A “first of its kind” surgery using 3D printing, precision medicine and virtual reality (VR) successfully separated a set of twins conjoined at the head. Life changing!
- DOGE Is No Joke! It’s leading crypto this week. You can even use it to buy your AMC movie tickets now. Dogecoin is no joke or meme stock and cryptos are here to stay. #A20.
Regards,
Your Bold Profits Team