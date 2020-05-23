Huge Options Opportunity: Double-Digit Gains in 2 Days
You should never let fear keep you out of the investing game.
We recently found out that some of our readers were hesitant to trade in one area of the market: options.
We get it. Sort of. Options can be tough to navigate on your own.
But the rewards … HUGE! Not only that, but you can collect big gains fast in any market.
In our Bold Profits options services, seeing double-digit gains in as little as two days is not uncommon.
But we want to know what your thoughts are on trading options. Let us know in this poll:
Error
Some error has occured.
If you know you’re ready to start investing — and grab the potentially explosive profits it can produce — we have a great opportunity for you.
Paul just sent us a message about options this week:
In May alone, we’ve closed eight winning trades in our Rapid Profit Trader options service:
-
- CrowdStrike handed us a gain of 44% in 6 days.
- Slack delivered a 52% return in 9 days.
- XBI spun off a gain of 53% in 11 days.
Over the last two years we’ve captured 106 winners! We’ve averaged a winning trade every single week for two years. And I’m incredibly proud of this achievement…
Because of Paul’s incredible work, we’re offering a very limited, special offer.
Until midnight EDT tonight, we’re reopening enrollment for Rapid Profit Trader at its lowest price … ever.
If you haven’t caught the options bug yet, now is a great time.
Paul can tell you all the details about his unique options trading strategy and how you can get started in options today for rapid profits. Click here.
Don’t Forget Your Bold Profits Daily Roundup!
Here’s this week’s best of the best:
- Ditch Value Stocks! Growth Stocks Are Crushing it! Growth stocks — stocks that fall in our America 2.0 mega trends — is the place to be for explosive gains. This has always been our vision for America’s most profitable future.
- Trading Advice for Our Strong Hands Juniors. Bold Profits Daily reaches all the way across the United States and over a dozen countries. And our Strong Hands Juniors are speaking up! Paul answers their questions with great tips for any investor who wants to make money in the stock market.
- Easy Money: Tesla & PayPal’s New Digital Wallet Boom. PayPal and Tesla are leading a new market in America 2.0. And now’s the time to buy into this market, before it soars nearly 300% in the next four years.
- 1 Mistake Stands Between You and Dow 100K Profits. The Dow Jones is heavily weighted in America 1.0 stocks that are tanking, but America 2.0 companies will be the big winners and will drive the Dow to 100,000.
- Pot, Tesla, Bitcoin: Big 3 Market Rebound Updates. Pot stocks, Tesla and bitcoin are showing that demand is high and business is good! Find out Paul’s best-performing strategy for making money in any market.
Regards,
Your Bold Profits Team