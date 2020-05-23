 be_ixf;ym_202005 d_23; ct_50

Huge Options Opportunity: Double-Digit Gains in 2 Days

Posted by | May 23, 2020 | , ,

2 minute, 28 second read

You should never let fear keep you out of the investing game.

We recently found out that some of our readers were hesitant to trade in one area of the market: options.

We get it. Sort of. Options can be tough to navigate on your own.

But the rewards … HUGE! Not only that, but you can collect big gains fast in any market.

In our Bold Profits options services, seeing double-digit gains in as little as two days is not uncommon.

But we want to know what your thoughts are on trading options. Let us know in this poll:

If you know you’re ready to start investing — and grab the potentially explosive profits it can produce — we have a great opportunity for you.

Paul just sent us a message about options this week:

In May alone, we’ve closed eight winning trades in our Rapid Profit Trader options service:

    • CrowdStrike handed us a gain of 44% in 6 days.
    • Slack delivered a 52% return in 9 days.
    • XBI spun off a gain of 53% in 11 days.

Over the last two years we’ve captured 106 winners! We’ve averaged a winning trade every single week for two years. And I’m incredibly proud of this achievement…

Because of Paul’s incredible work, we’re offering a very limited, special offer.

Until midnight EDT tonight, we’re reopening enrollment for Rapid Profit Trader at its lowest price … ever.

If you haven’t caught the options bug yet, now is a great time.

Paul can tell you all the details about his unique options trading strategy and how you can get started in options today for rapid profits. Click here.

Don’t Forget Your Bold Profits Daily Roundup!

Here’s this week’s best of the best:

Regards,

Your Bold Profits Team

I am up $20,070 in closed positions from Feb. 18 through March 7.

- Bob Rowe

I started your system in December … I am ahead $29,000 … I put total faith in you and your system and it has worked for me very nicely. Thanks again I sure like your humble approach about this whole thing

- Dale Leiffer

I have made a little over $4,000 while being cautious.

- Chuck Goss

