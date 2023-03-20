The repercussions of Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse last week are still coming. And not just in the financial sector.

With this latest bank run, everyone’s drawn parallels to the financial crisis of 2008.

Last week, Mike Carr made it clear that SVB was having a “Bear Stearns” moment, and not a “Lehman Brothers” moment like most people thought.

So on today’s podcast, Mike and I take a look at the bigger picture — from the failing and bailing out of regional banks, a future shakeout in the tech sector and why there’s been an overall tremor of volatility in the market.

Plus, Mike reveals his latest investing strategy that can help you navigate this environment and maximize the return on your investments. He calls it the “9:46 Rule.”

Tune in to today’s episode below!

(Or read a transcript.)

