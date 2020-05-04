 be_ixf;ym_202005 d_04; ct_50

Housing Signals America’s Biggest Recovery — This Is NOT 2008

Paul Mampilly

Posted by | May 4, 2020 | , ,

1 minute, 3 second read

History shows: The best economic recoveries are led by housing.

And what’s happening today is no exception!

Right now, we’re experiencing unprecedented “economic velocity.”

Simply put, that means money is flowing.

The Fed has infused $4 trillion into our economy. Interest rates are at record lows.

And people are spending.

Homebuilding and home buying are rising as millennials and generation Z are gearing up to push the housing market into an absolute boom.

This is what the Fed should have done in 2008.

Better late than never. And now we have all elements for the greatest recovery in history. A true America 2.0 recovery.

It would be a mistake not to tell you that my signature rebound strategy has just closed nine winning trades last month alone, totaling to 419% in gains. This strategy has racked up gains in many industries — 18 in this year alone. But I truly believe now is the best time to get in. Check out my presentation on my Rebound Profit strategy here.

And watch this week’s Market Talk for the whole story and find out how you can get the rebound gains that are being driven by this recovery’s surge in demand:

