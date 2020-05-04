Housing Signals America’s Biggest Recovery — This Is NOT 2008

History shows: The best economic recoveries are led by housing.

And what’s happening today is no exception!

Right now, we’re experiencing unprecedented “economic velocity.”

Simply put, that means money is flowing.

The Fed has infused $4 trillion into our economy. Interest rates are at record lows.

And people are spending.

Homebuilding and home buying are rising as millennials and generation Z are gearing up to push the housing market into an absolute boom.

This is what the Fed should have done in 2008.

Better late than never. And now we have all elements for the greatest recovery in history. A true America 2.0 recovery.

