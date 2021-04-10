Hold Strong Paws (Hands) for 909% Gains!
You know our rule: Strong Hands!
One reader reminded us that sometimes, we can even look to our Strong Paws Nation for guidance!
This week, we received an adorable piece of fan mail from Strong Hands Nation’s Dr. Gregory — this incredible drawing of our Bold Profits mascot, Alex!
Thanks again, Dr. Gregory, for your beautiful artwork!
You may have seen Alex pop up in Amber’s Market Talk or in the Profits Unlimited updates.
She and Paul like to say: When the market goes crazy, just look how calm Alex is during it all. He has Strong Paws!
Now, more than ever, it’s important to remember this lesson.
It pays to hold Strong Hands — literally!
When our strategy is sound and our stocks are in line with America 2.0 … we embrace volatility and hold on for the MASSIVE gains.
Take a look at some mega trend success we’ve seen by holding Strong Hands in today’s market:
- One of our favorites — Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) soared 490% since this time last April. It’s up 909% in the model portfolio since we recommended it in 2018!
- Another Profits Unlimited open crypto play is up 239% in just four months.
- One open stock from Paul’s Secret Portfolio is up 667% in 11 months.
As you may have seen this week, there are a lot more of these triple-digit opportunities on the horizon.
So first, if you have Strong Hands and are ready to buy, check out Paul’s Trade of the Decade here.
Then, if you want more speculative stocks, Paul’s got 10 to get you started (yes — 10!). Click here to see how you can grab them.
Now, keep reading for a Strong Hands reminder and see all the opportunities the team recommended this week…
Strong Hands/Paws = BIG Gains!
Here are some of this week’s best articles with a focus on Strong Hands, the Digital New Deal and how you can profit from some of our most exciting mega trends:
- “Digital New Deal” Unleashed: Invest TODAY. President Biden just accelerated the Fourth Industrial Revolution. His $2 trillion infrastructure plan reminds me of the New Deal. Except now … it’s the “Digital New Deal.”
- Embrace Volatility for Best-Performing Stocks. Sometimes, no matter what’s happening in the market, people end up with mediocre returns on their stocks. Why? People fear volatility.
- Chip & Sensor Tech to Buy for Autonomous Truck Takeover. Self-driving cars are packed with our mega trends! Tesla, Google and Uber see the outstanding opportunity this growing tech offers. Now, it’s YOUR turn!
- Buy Into Precision Medicine’s “Digital New Deal” Boost. The precision medicine market is expected to rise to $216.75 billion by 2028. But with the billions of dollars coming from the Digital New Deal, those projections could skyrocket.
- TSLA, Bitcoin: Your 2021 Market Outlook. Here’s what we see coming for our stocks — TSLA, crypto, MJ… Plus, a NEW super bullish prediction for bitcoin you won’t want to miss.
Regards,
Your Bold Profits Team