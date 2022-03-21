HODL! Bitcoin $1 Million by 2030?

Bitcoin (BTC) has never been more bullish!

Long-term HODLers (holding on for dear life) … institutional demand … adoption … decentralized currencies!

This market is prime for bitcoin to soar higher. So, did you sell or are you HODLing?!

And we’ve got a new bitcoin prediction for you…

Bitcoin $1 million by 2030.

You can see why we’re so bullish on bitcoin and what will take it to $350K this year and eventually to $1 million:

If you watched Market Talk today, you know we're STILL in a bitcoin bull market.

Listen to the financial media and they’ll tell you the best times are behind us.

But I’m seeing something different. If you look at what the “King of Crypto” has done over the last two years, it’s very clear to me…

Bitcoin is holding on and won’t let go.

Higher highs and higher lows with clear lines of support?

That’s about as BULLISH as it gets.

That’s why I think we’re in for another rally.

And if the trend continues, it could be a big one like we saw last fall.

Bitcoin alone could double over the next few months.

But there are ways to do much, much better.

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited