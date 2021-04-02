Misunderstood markets.

I think that people thought the market would keep going up forever. That didn’t happen, but that doesn’t mean there’s not room to make money.

We’re seeing signals that buyers are coming back into the market.

Demand is rising in new special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), millennial stocks and so much more surrounding America 2.0.

And crypto!

We have big predictions for Ethereum and bitcoin this year.

I’m not seeing any signs of a top. That means there’s so much room for our favorite word — GROWTH!

We’ve got a few ways for you to invest in today’s market. Take a look:

Regards,

Ian Dyer

Editor, Rapid Profit Trader