Growth Stocks: What I See Ahead

Right to the point:

What’s going on with our stocks.

My outlook going forward.

Catalysts that point to a turning point.

I know it’s been brutal. But if you invest, you’ll go through periods like this — crashes, corrections, declines, losses.

But if you stay in, you’ll get a chance to ride the rally back up. And I think that time is coming…

if bought in February at the top, i know y'all in a deep loss. i really know you must feel this but listen folks, #4IR is not BS, #A2O is real, disruption is real. just look around and look how our companies are changing life as we know it. our time is coming. hang tough. — 🇺🇸Paul Mampilly (@MampillyGuru) January 24, 2022

Stay Strong Hands folks. I believe in our America 2.0 stocks. More importantly, I believe in you.

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited