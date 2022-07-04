⚠️Great DEFLATION Coming!

Deflation.

What?! Everyone is talking about inflation, right?

Just me and Cathie Wood over at ARK Invest are saying deflation.

Mark my words: The next bull market is going to be EPIC for our America 2.0 stocks.

And we’re in these stocks now!

I’m talking about incredible, game-changing, tech-driven, growth stocks in the biggest sectors for our economy. (I drop a couple stock names in the video.)

But the only way to get to it is to ENDURE.

Hold on through this moment of pain.

Because at the end of this tunnel, the rewards will be huge, MASSIVE, bigger than anything we’ve seen before.

Here’s where we are today, and the next step companies can expect as we move toward a deflationary boom:

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited