Great Crypto Bank Run: Make This Move Today

America 1.0 banks are scared.

And they should be.

Crypto is coming for the old-world institution.

And that is incredibly #BOP (bullish, optimistic, positive) for us!

It’s only a matter of time before new digital finance apps and crypto trading companies like Coinbase and Robinhood come out on top!

The FUD (fear, uncertainty, doubt) reactions you probably see in the media only make us more #BOP, and sure that you should invest in crypto now.

The path is set.

Find out how in this week’s IanCast. Plus, if there were one trade I could make today, it would be this… Watch here:

Regards,

Ian Dyer

Editor, Crypto Flash Trader

Editor’s Note: You want to know another big disruptor coming for the banking industry? Blockchain. It is like no other technological revolution we’ve seen in our lifetime. It’s replacing the decades-old foundation of virtually every industry in the world. And the window of opportunity for you to get in is now. Click here for the full story and action you can take.