The Great Car Transition — Invest Before Last ICE

One. Two. Three. Four. Five?!

While running local errands with my family this past weekend, I couldn’t help but notice the sheer number of Teslas on the road.

Within two minutes of driving, I saw five different Teslas … from Model 3s to Model Xs.

Then turning on my street, a grey Model Y with sleek black rims was ahead of me while a tricked out black Model 3 with red door handles and red rims zipped by in the opposite direction.

“Wow.” I thought. “What is happening?”

Telsa sightings used to be rare, but now they seem to be everywhere.

Here is likely the reason why…

Cathie Wood predicts a major transition taking place in the automobile industry. One Paul has been telling you about for some time now.

Gas-powered cars are making their way out. And electric battery-powered vehicles of the future are stepping in.

This is a classic transition from America 1.0 to America 2.0. It’s so big that I couldn’t fit everything into one Bold Profits Daily!

So this is part one of a series. I’ll lay out the full story of this incredible automotive transformation. And, of course, tell you the best ways you can profit.

Chip Shortages: Just One Piece of the Puzzle

I’m sure you’ve seen the headlines.

Over the past year, the global chip shortage was causing production woes across various industries, especially in auto manufacturing…

That’s just a portion of the story.

Cathie Wood pointed it out in her tweet:

Auto sales in the US have dropped nearly 30% from 18.5 million at an annual rate in February to 13.1 million in August. While the auto manufacturers are blaming chip shortages — which are real — I believe that auto buyers are abandoning gas-powered vehicles in favor of electric.

Per ARK Invest’s research, “while sales of gas-powered vehicles decreased during the course of the pandemic, electric vehicle (EV) sales continued to increase globally.”

Year-over-year, from 2019 through 2020, EVs outpaced ICE (internal combustion engine) or gas-powered cars.

In 2019 and 2020, gas-powered sales declined 4% and 15%, respectively while EVs sales grew 16% and 33% over the same time frame.

I shared my Tesla sighting experience with Paul in our Slack group, and he noted a similar increase in Tesla purchases are happening in his hometown.

Teslas are very common now. He sees two to three almost every time he hits the road.

Paul believes Cathie Wood is right.

Gas-powered automakers may be using chip shortages to hide the fact that their sales are being eaten by people delaying car purchases for Teslas and other EVs.

(Click here to view larger image.)

Paul has been a big fan of EVs for many years now.

As an early adopter of technology, he purchased his first Tesla in 2017 and hasn’t looked back.

Witnessing its capabilities firsthand and foreseeing the global transition to EVs that will inevitably take place, Paul knew recommending Tesla’s stock to his Profits Unlimited members was paramount.

His initial recommendations to buy Tesla began in 2018.

Members who purchased Paul’s Tesla stock recommendation in October 2018 are now sitting on open gain of up to 996%.

And waiting in the wings are other upcoming EV makers like Lucid or Rivian.

Though they have much to do before full production and sales are possible, their existence shows EVs adoption is taking hold.

Are You Driving Your Last ICE Car?

EVs are becoming so mainstream, I even hear about them at the nail salon.

This past weekend I spoke to a husband and wife surfing the web while waiting. He came across this article about Ford’s upcoming electric pickup:

The husband’s exact words were, “I’m a longtime buyer of Ford 150 pick-ups, and I can’t wait to buy the new all-electric Ford F150! It will be super.”

Wow … that’s where we are Bold Profits Nation.

We’re witnessing a major transportation transition from gas to EVs in real-time.

And this is just the beginning.

We’ll move from gas-powered cars to EVs and then to autonomous vehicles.

Are you driving your last ICE car?

Next week, in part 2 of our Great Car Transition series, I’ll fill you in on traditional ICE businesses that will be affected by this EV transition … and the companies that stand to BOOM.

Stay tuned!

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Banyan Hill Publishing

Paul Note: Amber is so right!

EVs are here to stay and the technology is only going to get better.

