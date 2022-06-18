Get Your PIZZA 🍕: Stocks for Great Reversal
The Fed ignited the Great Reversal back to growth stock with this week’s interest rate hike.
And those moves are going to be into our America 2.0 stocks.
You know it. We are #BOP (bullish, optimistic, positive) with #StrongHands! And with that … pizza party ?
If you are looking at this time as a moment to buy, Paul posted a PIZZA trade. And you can tell he is bullish because it keeps getting bigger!
adding $META to the Pizza🍕portfolio because the Metaverse is going to be a big deal. $RBLX and $META are the ways to play it. $RBLX is smaller and higher growth and is in Profits Unlimited. $META bigger and be the Big cap stk play on Metaverse pic.twitter.com/rpkszakxsV
— 🇺🇸Paul Mampilly (@MampillyGuru) June 15, 2022
If you are ready to ride the Great Reversal up as people come back and bid our stocks higher, here’s what you can do:
- As always, use the Rules of the Game before you buy.
Paul said it best: Our time cometh!Be ready for it.
