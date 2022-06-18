 be_ixf;ym_202206 d_18; ct_50

Get Your PIZZA 🍕: Stocks for Great Reversal

Posted by | Jun 18, 2022 | , , ,

The Fed ignited the Great Reversal back to growth stock with this week’s interest rate hike. 

(Read the full thread here.)

And those moves are going to be into our America 2.0 stocks.

You know it. We are #BOP (bullish, optimistic, positive) with #StrongHands! And with that … pizza party pizza emoji?

If you are looking at this time as a moment to buy, Paul posted a PIZZA trade. And you can tell he is bullish because it keeps getting bigger!

If you are ready to ride the Great Reversal up as people come back and bid our stocks higher, here’s what you can do:

  1. Click here to unlock your free PIZZA pizza emojiportfolio (up to 10 stocks now!).
  2. As always, use the Rules of the Game before you buy.
  3. Paul posts about PIZZA and more for FREE on his Twitter. Follow him here so you don’t miss out.

Paul said it best: Our time cometh!Be ready for it.

Disclaimer: We will not track any stocks — including PIZZA — in your Bold Profits Daily. We are just sharing our opinions, not advice. If you want access to the stocks in our model portfolio with tracking, updates and buy/sell guidance, please check out Profits Unlimited.

Great Reversal Prep

Regards,

Bold Profits Daily

