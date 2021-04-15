Editor’s Note: Tamara here! I know it’s my Bold Profits Daily day, but Paul told me he was releasing what he believes will be an incredible, game-changing biotech takeover stock recommendation today.

Biotechnology is bringing medicine into America 2.0 territory.

Forget the old “one size fits all” health care system that was once dominated by Big Dumb Pharma drug manufacturers.

Advances in biotech will save millions of lives and create a new breed of “modern medical millionaires” in the years ahead.

But you don’t even have to take my word for it … or wait much longer to see this transformation.

Paul predicts 2021 will be a breakout year for precision medicine with biotech companies paving the path forward:

I believe you are going to see a big disruption in the world of health care and medicine.

Diagnostic companies can tell you what medication is right for you and the right diagnosis. That marriage of the right medication and the right diagnosis is where the world is going.

We have largely gone nowhere with this for the last 20 or 30 years. This is going to change. It’s going to revolutionize medicine. This is a BIG area I’m watching in 2021. We are going to see amazing developments!

Biotech = Top America 2.0 Investments

For investors like you, a historic opportunity is brewing in the world of America 2.0 through biotech stocks.

It gives us the chance to invest in (and profit from) the next wave in medicine that biotechnology — steeped in our mega trends — is bringing.

Here’s what I’m talking about:

Precision medicine techniques that use new genetic-based diagnostic tests and treatments designed to meet an individual patient’s specific needs.

Artificial intelligence health monitors and devices that can alert you — and your doctor — when you might need medical attention or whether a drug you’re taking is working effectively.

3D-printing applications hospitals are using to create custom-made organs, bones and other body parts.

Potentially blockchain-backed medical databases — incorporating tens of millions of electronic health records — that put the global library of medicine into the hands of every doctor.

These are just a few of the exciting new things biotechnology is bringing to medicine —advances that will save millions of lives and create a new breed of “modern medical millionaires” in the years ahead.

So, why shouldn’t you be among them? Short answer: You absolutely should.

Today, I’m going to tell you how to do just that.

Biotech Takeovers Can Boost Your Portfolio with Triple-Digit Gains

Biotech advances are being made almost every day, with new discoveries advancing precision medicine.

This week, for instance, a California genetics company announced plans to launch a new blood test that screens for 50 types of cancer. It hopes the test, known as a “liquid biopsy,” will prevent nearly 40% of cancer deaths among patients screened.

This is just one example of how new precision medicine tests will soon tell you and your doctor everything you need to know about which medication will be most effective for you — for almost any condition.

And this kind of growth can be made possible with biotech takeovers. You’re probably wondering what that even means — especially for your investments.

A biotech takeover is when a company gets taken over by another, which could lead to life-changing profits.

And in America 2.0, we’re seeing more new-world takeovers that embrace precision medicine.

Since the inception of Paul’s Extreme Fortunes investment research service four years ago, we’ve had NINE biotech takeovers happen.

Take a look at a screenshot of those in the portfolio:

As you can see, the investment potential is massive.

The newest biotech takeover trade that Paul just released has that same potential — if not greater! This one, in particular, could be a real game changer.

You see, this takeover trade is on the cusp of receiving FDA approval — making it an even more attractive stock to be bid up by big-money investors.

It has all the makings of a stock with 1,000% potential within Extreme Fortunes’ hold strategy of three to five years.

