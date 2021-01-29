 be_ixf;ym_202101 d_29; ct_50

Select Page

GameStop & Robinhood: Biggest Crypto Advertisement EVER

Ian Dyer

Posted by | Jan 29, 2021 | , ,

27 second read

GameStop & Robinhood: Biggest Crypto Advertisement EVER

GameStop and Robinhood.

GME went from about $20 a share to … $400!

Then the trading app Robinhood says: “You can’t buy or trade, only sell.”

What?!

“For your protection.”

This crazy move is getting a lot of attention this week. But what it really screams to us is that you need to buy crypto.

Here’s our big take on GameStop and Robinhood. And why we believe this will go down in history as the biggest crypto endorsement ever:

Regards,

Ian Dyer

Ian Dyer

Editor, Rebound Profit Trader

Recommended For You

Dump Old World Stocks, Buy Into New America 2.0 Players

BUZZ and HAPI 😊: 8 Stock Buys for America 2.0 Riches

Newsletter Sign Up

Sponsored

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

I am up $20,070 in closed positions from Feb. 18 through March 7.

- Bob Rowe

I started your system in December … I am ahead $29,000 … I put total faith in you and your system and it has worked for me very nicely. Thanks again I sure like your humble approach about this whole thing

- Dale Leiffer

I have made a little over $4,000 while being cautious.

- Chuck Goss

Share This