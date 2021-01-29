GameStop & Robinhood: Biggest Crypto Advertisement EVER

GameStop and Robinhood.

GME went from about $20 a share to … $400!

Then the trading app Robinhood says: “You can’t buy or trade, only sell.”

What?!

“For your protection.”

This crazy move is getting a lot of attention this week. But what it really screams to us is that you need to buy crypto.

Here’s our big take on GameStop and Robinhood. And why we believe this will go down in history as the biggest crypto endorsement ever:

