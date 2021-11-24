Future of Food Mega Trend: How to Invest for Thanksgiving

I must admit, I’ve become a loyal customer of online home delivery meal kits.

The weekly convenience and menu variety is an absolute lifesaver.

Paul shared with me a couple of years ago that he’s a long-time customer of home-delivered meal kits. And he loves them.

I’m a fairly new meal kit convert. And I just have one question for myself … what took me so long?!

It’s like Christmas every week in my house.

Unboxing the weekly meal kit is a high point.

Even Alex gets excited and starts barking at us to “open it!”

What I like most about the meal kits is that I still cook “from scratch,” but I don’t have to drive to a grocery store to buy the individual ingredients.

Fresh veggies, proteins, fruits, spices. They are all included in the meal kit box.

And I can prepare the meals knowing every ingredient that I add in my family’s meals.

I’m enjoying the convenience and choices of meal kits so much I’m considering having my first ever meal kit Thanksgiving! I’ll keep you posted on the outcome 😊.

Until then, I want to tell you about the investment opportunity in this booming sector that’s seeped in our Bold Profits mega trends.

Buy Growth: This Market’s Delivering $27 Billion by 2028

Paul and I are not alone in the meal kit fan club.

According to LinchpinSEO, the meal kit industry’s U.S. statistics and growth projections are very promising — such as these:

The U.S. meal kit business is worth approximately $5 billion. 17% of consumers in the U.S. have subscribed to a meal kit service at some point. Of U.S. customers who’ve subscribed to meal kit services, 90% referred others to the service. 25% of people living in cities have tried meal kit services, compared to 14% of people in rural areas. 26% of the generation x population has tried meal kit services. Out of the millennial population, 29% have tried meal kit services. Regarding people age 45 and up, 12% have tried meal kit services. 81% of U.S. consumers believe meal kits delivered to the home are healthier than restaurant food.

And according to Grand View Research, the worldwide meal kit delivery services market size was valued at $10.3 billion in 2020.

It’s expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 13% from 2021 to 2028, reaching $27.3 billion.

As LinchpenSEO puts it, “meal kit services are a representation of both technology’s part in the lifestyles of working consumers, along with the food business’s reply to the consumers’ request for more convenience.”

So, what does this mean for you?

Well, first, if you haven’t had an opportunity to try a meal kit, do your research and consider giving it a go.

If you try one out, please let me know by visiting me on Twitter @ALancasterGuru!

Second, the meal kit industry is at the heart of at least two of our America 2.0 mega trends:

Millennials and Generation Z — Growing key consumers of meal kits.

and Generation Z — Growing key consumers of meal kits. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) — The technology behind meal-kit companies’ 24/7 website ordering systems and global logistic food delivery network is trailblazing.

This high-tech network requires reams of data that must be analyzed and applied by the second. As a result, meal kit companies must maintain high-level operational efficiency, accurate delivery times and high-level customer relationships using AI such as chat boxes.

Per Quantzig, “food delivery industry players are now revolutionizing the food industry by leveraging AI and ML to enhance their market reach and customer satisfaction rates.” It’s a big business.

The best way to invest in the growing meal kit revolutions is with state-of-the-art stock picks that look toward the future.

Meal kits are revolutionizing the way we receive food at home and disrupting the America 1.0 way we shop for food.

To me, that screams opportunity. And look no further than our mega trend packed research portfolio.

And I hope you and your family have a happy and healthy Thanksgiving holiday!

Until next time,

