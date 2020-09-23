Story Highlights:

This is one of the most important trends for 2020.

And the 2020 holiday shopping season that will directly play into this industry is fast approaching.

If you’re like me, it’s already started. My Amazon.com deliveries are piling up in the “gift closet.”

Unlike years past, 2020 is shaping up to be a record year for retail e-commerce or online sales.

But there’s another major industry that’s on tap to face its “biggest peak season on record,” according to Bloomberg.

It’s how we’ll get all of our holiday packages.

The freight industry.

That’s how we get most of our goods in bulk transported by truck, train, ship or aircraft.

Freight, shipping and logistics are the lifeblood of the U.S. economy.

Without it, most critical industries will be damaged within 24 hours. It slows down the whole process.

And now more than ever before, the freight industry is the critical spoke in the wheel of the retail e-commerce business.

Now, thanks to rapid innovation in our America 2.0 mega trends — such as blockchain, Internet of Things and artificial intelligence — the freight industry is poised to adapt to new technologies like never before.

The groundbreaking software technology that’s modernizing and streamlining the freight industry is known as “Freight Technology” (Freight Tech).

And I’ll tell you two ways to profit from this sector today … before holiday shopping kicks into high gear.

Gain From 1 of the Most Important 2020 Trends

Things are definitely different in 2020 for us. And some of the changes pushed our America 2.0 technologies into the lives of everyday Americans.

Online shopping is one.

Already e-commerce retail sales for the second quarter of this year rocketed 480 points higher over last year. That’s a 16.1% rise:

But it doesn’t stop there.

Per Bloomberg and U.S. Census Bureau data, retail e-commerce sales for the 2020 holiday season are expected to leap 25-35% vs. a 15% gain in 2019.

Based on this projection, online retailers stand to do very well this holiday season, but money is flowing into Freight Tech to support it.

Freight Tech is an America 2.0 upgrade to the freight industry.

It’s using cloud-based technologies and more from our mega trends to meet the rising demand.

One report said that venture capital investments in Freight Tech companies increased a staggering 2,442% from $118 million to $3 billion per year from 2014-2019.

Based on this record growth, the Freight Tech boom should be on your speculators’ radar.

The Commercial Carrier Journal framed the growth trend this way:

It’s an exciting time to be in the freight industry. Never before have we faced such a diverse set of technologies to facilitate change.

Position Your Portfolio for a Freight Tech Win

Freight has been an instrumental investment in Bold Profits. Paul and his right-hand man Ian run a trading service that’s steeped in freight industry stocks.

As the U.S. begins the process of inventorying manufactured goods consumed over the past several months, restocking them is at an all-time high need right now.

I talked to Ian about this in my latest Market Talk Monday.

We’ve never experienced a moment where the world is just consuming and not making … creating a magic element of scarcity that is pure gold.

That means demand is going to run through fewer firms, and it’s setting up for a massive boom that will benefit the fastest-growing America 2.0 sectors.

And one is Freight Tech.

If you want in on the Freight Tech surge — especially before the unprecedented 2020 retail e-commerce holiday shopping season — here are two ways in:

No. 1: Buy shares in the SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSE: HAIL).

HAIL is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the S&P Kensho Smart Transportation Index. This index is designed to measure advanced transportation systems in the smart transportation sector.

So far this year, HAIL is up 24.2%.

No. 2: Check out Paul’s Secret Portfolio Summit. Paul’s Secret Portfolio is laser-focused on stocks ripe to gain from this magic element of scarcity, especially those in the freight and shipping industry.

The best part is Paul’s starting you off with 10 — you read that right, 10 — hand-selected stocks to show YOU what it means to invest like a true speculator.

These are 10 of the most promising stocks Paul’s watching today.

Each are emerging leaders in a few small, growing sectors of the market Paul is targeting for some of the decade’s BIGGEST potential gains.

This strategy is not without risks but has the potential for great rewards. Click here to see a special replay of last night’s Secret Portfolio Summit.

Whether you choose one or both, the booming Freight Tech industry is one trend that you won’t want to miss this year!

Until next time,



Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Banyan Hill Publishing