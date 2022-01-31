Follow TSLA Growth for Gains

Love it or hate it, I’m still #BOP.

Bullish. Optimistic. Positive.

People love to punch 🥊 you when you are down. But to be clear — we are down … not out.

Here’s what I’m seeing: continued growth in our mega trends and stocks.

Like Tesla. The stock has gone up and down, but the growth is still there:

There’s innovation happening in our mega trends and stocks. Like the electric vehicle (#EV) and new energy markets. Innovation, growth, gains (big money over time).

The good news is out there. It’s times like these — you just have to search a little harder for it.

Which is why we did it for you. Take a look at the incredible reasons to hold Strong Hands in TSLA, EVs and new energy:

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited

