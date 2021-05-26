You know of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud technology, big data, blockchain and robotics.

Well, all of these mega trends work together under one disruptive umbrella.

It’s called fintech (financial technology).

Fintech will disrupt banking, insurance, security, paychecks … a LOT. Pretty much anything you use money for, fintech will give an America 2.0 upgrade.

And there’s one rising fintech subsector that’s set to rocket 51% higher by 2024, reaching $47.9 billion.

It’s known as digital lending ­— the process of using technology platforms from independent, online financial lenders to originate a variety of loans.

Digital lending is rocking the traditional banking industry’s lending process.

The online tech is transforming how millions of people borrow money and access lines of credit.

According to a survey by PricewaterhouseCoopers, an astonishing 88% of traditional financial institutions worldwide foresee they will lose part of their business to standalone fintech companies within the next five years.

The growing popularity of digital lending cannot be ignored.

Digital lending is disrupting traditional bank loans by offering customers a streamlined, online process to borrow money.

The America 1.0 process could take weeks. Visiting a local bank, meeting with a loan representative, waiting for a loan decision then returning to the bank to receive funds (if approved)… It’s a lot.

With fintech’s digital lending, the entire process can be completed on your smartphone in a fraction of the time.

Our America 2.0 mega trends offer consumers an end-to-end loan application process that can be completed in a more efficient, flexible and time-saving manner — thereby improving the whole experience.

Per S&P Global Market Intelligence and The Financial Brand, by 2024:

… personal loan fintech lenders are projected to rise by 51%, to $47.9 billion in originations annually. Small- and medium-sized business fintech lenders are expected to increase by 16.1% to $15.8 billion. And the student lenders are forecast to rise 152% to $32.8 billion.

In all, “S&P Global Market Intelligence expects U.S. digital lender origination volumes to jump more than 20% per year over the next few years as the companies that weathered the initial shock of COVID-19 begin competing again for market share.”

This is a golden opportunity to get in on the coming fintech digital lending surge.

Buy the Fintech Digital Lending Takeover

America 2.0 fintech digital lending is the next evolution of banking.

Everyone from consumers to business owners embrace fintech lending because it offers a better, safer and cheaper way to manage finances.

Paul is watching a select offering of America 2.0 fintech lender stocks that are on his radar. When the time is right, he will alert subscribers as to the best time to buy.

Paul puts it like this:

“I think there will be a lot of 10,000% winners this decade. And you really only need one incredible winner to change your life.”

To find gains like that today, you have to take your portfolio to the next level. And Paul’s hosting a special Next Level Summit just for this.

To level up your portfolio and get the most out of this exciting new bull market, click here to see the details about the event now.

In the meantime, to invest in the overall digital lending surge, consider buying shares in the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE Arca: ARKF).

This exchange-traded fund (ETF) invests in companies that rely on or benefit from the introduction of a technologically enabled new product or service that could potentially change the way the financial sector works!

This ETF is primed for a post-pandemic rebound and will push higher as digital lending and fintech become a commonplace source for consumer loan seekers.

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Banyan Hill Publishing