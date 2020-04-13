The Fed’s Finest Hour: A Recovery of Historic Proportions

America 2.0 is going beyond the stock market and touching our hearts.

This will be our greatest recovery ever.

The economy will be better than it was before. Better than solid. Greater than great.

But it’s not just an economic recovery.

It’s a recovery for our nation.

The Federal Reserve is finally doing what it should have done its entire history — providing humane, helpful services to Main Street and businesses.

The government and businesses — small and large — are doing what they can to take care of people.

It’s truly incredible how we’ve pulled together as a nation.

And our economic recovery is going to be one for the history books. The market anticipates this. New-world stocks are like coiled springs — about to explode toward new highs in the coming months.

So this week, we’re going to tell you about the miracle small-cap stocks that are leading the market’s charge higher and how you can invest today for America 2.0:

I'm amazed at how quickly America 2.0 is unfolding around us right now.

