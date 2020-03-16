 be_ixf;ym_202003 d_16; ct_50

How the Fed’s Move Will Affect Your Stocks

Paul Mampilly

Posted by | Mar 16, 2020 | , ,

58 second read

The market started the day down more than 10%.

But I believe the Federal Reserve is doing everything right, using its phenomenal firepower by cutting interest rates and pumping cash into the market. I explain why in today’s Market Talk.

I know it’s hard to look toward tomorrow when you see all this volatility. But I believe that now, more than ever before, it’s important to hold Strong Hands.

People have been writing in to ask if I believe we will recover. My answer is yes, 100%. 1,000%!

The underpinnings of our economy are UNCHANGED and strong.

And I believe that your stocks will see massive gains and reach new highs after interest rate cuts, as the market reaches its bottom and starts to bounce back.

Check out this week’s Market Talk and find out:

  • How the current market downturn compares to lows during past nationwide events.
  • Why companies facing lower economic growth will now see a more positive run in the months that follow the COVID-19 panic.
  • How your stocks will bounce back bigger than ever in the coming months.

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited

