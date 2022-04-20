Toni SegotaJr. Financial Analyst

Toni Segota is a Jr. Financial Analyst with Bold Profits Publishing. He got his start investing in markets as a teenager, and hasn’t looked back since. Through that time, he’s had experience trading and investing in many asset classes including stocks, foreign exchanges, options, and real estate markets. And before joining Bold Profits as an analyst, he was one of the early subscribers to Profits Unlimited.

Anton received his bachelors in economics from Florida Atlantic University and an MBA and Master of Finance from the University of San Diego. His passion for research and finance has made him a key member of the Bold Profits team, and he works closely with Paul on two of our premium services—Extreme Fortunes and 100X Club.