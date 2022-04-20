 be_ixf;ym_202204 d_20; ct_50

Select Page

Toni Segota

Toni SegotaToni SegotaJr. Financial Analyst

Toni Segota is a Jr. Financial Analyst with Bold Profits Publishing. He got his start investing in markets as a teenager, and hasn’t looked back since. Through that time, he’s had experience trading and investing in many asset classes including stocks, foreign exchanges, options, and real estate markets. And before joining Bold Profits as an analyst, he was one of the early subscribers to Profits Unlimited.

Anton received his bachelors in economics from Florida Atlantic University and an MBA and Master of Finance from the University of San Diego. His passion for research and finance has made him a key member of the Bold Profits team, and he works closely with Paul on two of our premium services—Extreme Fortunes and 100X Club.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sponsored

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

"You told me to ignore the noise on Wall Street. And thanks to you, I started towards the end of 2016 with $200,000 in my account and I recently put in an extra $100,000. [As of February 2019] My account is worth $500,788! I would’ve missed out if I followed conventional wisdom."

- Helen C.

“Paul, in September of 2017, I decided to go ‘all in’ on my stock positions and follow the portfolios in your services. My account value was $335,000. As of today, it totals 1.1 million dollars! Yes, that’s tripling my money in less than 3 years.”

- Suzie M.

“At the end of August [2018], my 401K was $659,000. Now, on September 4th [2018], it’s $715,000. My account is up $56,000 in the last 5 days!”

- Warren O