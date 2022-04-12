 be_ixf;ym_202204 d_12; ct_50

Mike Merson Senior Managing Editor

Mike Merson joined Banyan Hill in 2021 as the Senior Managing Editor of True Options Masters. He works closely with Michael Carr and Chad Shoop to fulfill its mission of showing everyday investors how to trade options profitably, safely, and in a way that’s easily understood by newcomers.

He received a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Film and Multimedia Studies from Florida Atlantic University in 2015. Since then, Mike has worked in the investment newsletter industry for nearly six years, studying advanced options techniques, technical analysis, and short-term trading strategies as a specialty.

From his early days as a proofreader and all through his career, Mike has made the reader experience his top priority — regardless of experience level. It’s his belief that, despite the lack of emphasis in the U.S. education system, everyone deserves to have a robust financial education and learn to make smart money moves early on.

While Mike does trade options regularly, it’s hardly his only focus. As an investor, Mike also specializes in the burgeoning world of cryptocurrency, long-term deep value, and passive income investing.

Mike Merson's Articles

Options Arena: Twitter Takeover Options Arena: Twitter Takeover
April 10, 2022 Investing, Oil, Options Arena, Trading Strategies, True Options Masters
- Twitter popped as much as 37% on the news that Elon Musk was joining the board. Is this pure hype, or is TWTR a long-term trade?
Options Arena: Gun to Your Head, Trade a Meme Stock Options Arena: Gun to Your Head, Trade a Meme Stock
March 27, 2022 Investing, Oil, Options Arena, Trading Strategies, True Options Masters
- Most of our experts would never touch a meme stock... but this week, they have to choose where they'd put $100k: GME, AMC, SPCE, or DOGE.
Options Arena: Should You Trade Russian Stocks? Options Arena: Should You Trade Russian Stocks?
March 6, 2022 Investing, Oil, Options Arena, Trading Strategies, True Options Masters
- One expert calls it's 2022's "best buying opportunity." Another says it could soon be illegal. This is our most divisive topic to date...
Options Arena: Earnings Options Arena: Earnings
February 20, 2022 Investing, Oil, Options Arena, Trading Strategies, True Options Masters
- It's the basis of Chad's premium strategy... but how do the rest of our experts feel about earnings? Find out in this week's Options Arena!
Options Arena: The More, the Merrier? Options Arena: The More, the Merrier?
February 6, 2022 Investing, Oil, Options Arena, Trading Strategies, True Options Masters
- In today's Options Arena, our experts duke it out on a major movement happening right now: the push to "democratize" investing.
Options Arena: The Gooey Black Stuff Options Arena: The Gooey Black Stuff
January 23, 2022 Investing, Oil, Options Arena, Trading Strategies, True Options Masters
- In our latest round of Options Arena, our experts go head-to-head on the asset that powers virtually everything in modern society: oil.
Get Paid to Trade Options With "Profit Framing" Get Paid to Trade Options With “Profit Framing”
January 21, 2022 Investing, Trading Strategies, True Options Masters
- Buying calls and puts is just scratching the surface of options trading... You could be getting cash, upfront, with this new strategy.
Grudge Match: Why China Is My Top Pick for 2022 Grudge Match: Why China Is My Top Pick for 2022
December 31, 2021 Investing, Trading Strategies, True Options Masters
- Chinese stocks got smacked this year — by China. Other investors may be running scared, but Mike's extremely bullish on Chinese tech in 2022.
Happy Thanksgiving From the True Options Team Happy Thanksgiving From the True Options Team!
November 25, 2021 Investing, Trading Strategies, True Options Masters
- Happy Thanksgiving True Options Masters! We appreciate all of your support since our launch in May. Here's how our team is celebrating...
Crypto Claptrap: A Trading Plan for Bitcoin Season Crypto Claptrap: A Trading Plan for Bitcoin Season
October 13, 2021 Cryptocurrency, Trading Strategies, True Options Masters
- Find out why Mike and Chris think it's bitcoin's time to shine... and how they both made life-changing amounts of money trading the asset.

