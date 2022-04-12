



Mike Merson Senior Managing Editor



Mike Merson joined Banyan Hill in 2021 as the Senior Managing Editor of True Options Masters. He works closely with Michael Carr and Chad Shoop to fulfill its mission of showing everyday investors how to trade options profitably, safely, and in a way that’s easily understood by newcomers.

He received a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Film and Multimedia Studies from Florida Atlantic University in 2015. Since then, Mike has worked in the investment newsletter industry for nearly six years, studying advanced options techniques, technical analysis, and short-term trading strategies as a specialty.

From his early days as a proofreader and all through his career, Mike has made the reader experience his top priority — regardless of experience level. It’s his belief that, despite the lack of emphasis in the U.S. education system, everyone deserves to have a robust financial education and learn to make smart money moves early on.

While Mike does trade options regularly, it’s hardly his only focus. As an investor, Mike also specializes in the burgeoning world of cryptocurrency, long-term deep value, and passive income investing.