Melody Kerr

Melody Kerr
Assistant Managing Editor

After starting her career in the public relations and communications field in 2014, Melody joined Banyan Hill in 2020 and began working closely with in-house options guru Chad Shoop.

Personal finance, writing and upliftment have always been Melody’s passion. Now serving as the editor for Chad’s three premium options-trading services, she and the rest of his team show everyday people how to safely and reliably grow their wealth. And she enjoys the opportunity to help Chad provide his readers with sound investing and trading advice. 

Melody graduated from the University of Florida in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in public relations and completed her master’s in global strategic communications from Florida International University in 2017. She is also a part of the MoneyWise Coach network, facilitates small group studies on personal finance for a Christian ministry and serves as a financial coach talking with and writing to others about navigating life challenges and goals such as, getting out of and avoiding debt, saving and investing.

Melody Kerr's Articles

Want to Learn Options Trading? Start With the Basics
December 29, 2020 American Investor Today, Education, Trading Strategies
- (4-minute read) Many people avoid options simply because they’re “too complicated.” They need someone who can make options easier to understand — unlocking the potential for bigger and quicker gains. That’s why we follow our expert, Chad Shoop.

