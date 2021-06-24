Daniel ShifflettInvestment Analyst, Bold Profits Publishing

Daniel Shifflett is an investment analyst for Bold Profits Publishing. In 2017, he began investing in bitcoin. He started learning everything he could about investing in cryptocurrencies from YouTube analysts, books and financial mentors.

After joining Paul Mampilly’s team in 2021, Daniel took on a key role for Bold Profits Publishing. His hard work, dedication to investing and drive to grow his knowledge has provided ample support to Paul and the Bold Profits investment team. He is currently working on several of premium services — such as True Momentum, Paul’s Secret Portfolio, Rapid Profit Trader and Rebound Profit Trader.