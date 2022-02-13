 be_ixf;ym_202202 d_13; ct_50

Andrew Keene

Andrew KeeneAndrew KeeneEditor of Trade Kings and Super Options

Andrew Keene is a world-renowned trader who specializes in showing individual investors how to capture profits “pit-style” with unusual options activity.

Andrew got his start working as a clerk at the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE). Within nine months, he was promoted to floor trader and became known as one of the fastest traders in the world to “make a market.”

He is perhaps best-known for turning $100,000 into $5,000,000 in two years during the 2007-2008 financial crisis. Eventually, as computers and online exchanges replaced the need for floor traders in the pit, Andrew proceeded to create his own “online trading pit.” He pioneered one of the first live, online trade rooms, where he shows individuals how to follow the same sort of options activity he used to make his millions on the floor at the CBOE.

Subscribers can join Andrew “in the room” through Andrew Keene’s Trade Kings, where Andrew shares up to 10 trading ideas each morning, Monday through Thursday between 9:30am ET and 10:30am ET. Subscribers can also benefit from more exclusive, hand-picked selections from Andrew in his premium publication, Super Options!

He is the author of Keene on the Markets: Trade to Win Using Unusual Options Activity, Volatility, and Earnings and has been featured heavily on Fox Business News, CNBC, Bloomberg TV and Business Insider.

Andrew Keene's Articles

