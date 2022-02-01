Amber HestlaSenior Analyst True Options Masters

Amber Hestla began her award-winning financial career after honing her analytical skills in the military and law enforcement. As an intelligence analyst, she was expected to identify risks that were imperceptible, but deadly. She contributed to the safe return of every member of her unit.

In addition to managing risk in a hostile operating environment, she also studied risk management, working undercover assignments for a state law enforcement agency. Her work in both fields resulted in awards from the governor of Wyoming.

Post-military and law enforcement service, she realized her analytical skills could also be applied in less hostile environments — like the financial markets.

Amber’s original research was recognized by the CMT Association with their prestigious Charles Dow Award in 2015. Her writing has been featured in trading magazines including the Market Technicians Association newsletter, Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities and Stocks, Futures and Options in the United States, and Shares, a weekly trading magazine published in the United Kingdom, and numerous websites. She has now been writing about and trading the markets with an emphasis on options for more than 10 years.

Now, as a member of True Options Masters, Amber identifies trade setups in the options market and produces educational videos for new traders. All the while, she’s coming up with market-beating trade strategies to help our subscribers grow their portfolios using options.