Amber Hestla

Amber Hestla began her award-winning financial career after honing her analytical skills in the military and law enforcement. As an intelligence analyst, she was expected to identify risks that were imperceptible, but deadly. She contributed to the safe return of every member of her unit.

In addition to managing risk in a hostile operating environment, she also studied risk management, working undercover assignments for a state law enforcement agency. Her work in both fields resulted in awards from the governor of Wyoming.

Post-military and law enforcement service, she realized her analytical skills could also be applied in less hostile environments — like the financial markets.

Amber’s original research was recognized by the CMT Association with their prestigious Charles Dow Award in 2015. Her writing has been featured in trading magazines including the Market Technicians Association newsletter, Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities and Stocks, Futures and Options in the United States, and Shares, a weekly trading magazine published in the United Kingdom, and numerous websites. She has now been writing about and trading the markets with an emphasis on options for more than 10 years.

Now, as a member of True Options Masters, Amber identifies trade setups in the options market and produces educational videos for new traders. All the while, she’s coming up with market-beating trade strategies to help our subscribers grow their portfolios using options.

Amber Hestla Articles

Can High Gas Prices Really Sell EVs? Can High Gas Prices Really Sell EVs?
January 19, 2022 Investing, Trading Strategies, True Options Masters
- It sounds like a reasonable argument, but Amber Hestla sees a huge gap in the logic of EV bulls — and she has the data to prove it.
Why Small Caps Need the Fed in 2022 Why Small Caps Need the Fed in 2022
January 12, 2022 Investing, Trading Strategies, True Options Masters
- 2007 was arguably the last ordinary year for investors — and looking back, Amber sees some important implications for small caps in 2022.
How to Find the Best Small Caps in 2022 How to Find the Best Small Caps in 2022
December 29, 2021 Investing, Trading Strategies, True Options Masters
- Some stocks might suffer from next year's high inflation rates, but not small caps... and Amber Hestla has found the best ones to trade.
How Academic Studies Can Offer Options Trading Ideas
December 15, 2021 Investing, Trading Strategies, True Options Masters
- When I first started learning about options, I found some of my best ideas from an unlikely place... academic papers.
This Looming Invasion Spells Profits in Oil This Looming Invasion Spells Profits in Oil
December 8, 2021 Investing, Trading Strategies, True Options Masters
- Amber Hestla knows the importance of following major military moves... And this looming Russian invasion is a prime opportunity to trade oil.
My Favorite Tool in the Trader's Swiss Army Knife My Favorite Tool in the Trader’s Swiss Army Knife
November 24, 2021 Investing, Trading Strategies, True Options Masters
- Our newest True Options Master, Amber Hestla, poses the question: Why buy stocks when you can get paid to sell puts?

