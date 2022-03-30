Why is Everyone Suddenly Watching EV Batteries?

Did you see this viral Tesla video?

The electric vehicle (EV) owner decided to blow up his out-of-warranty 2013 Model S with dynamite rather than replace its battery.

Pretty drastic measures.

But thanks to ever-evolving EV battery technology, EV owners may soon have batteries that offer unmatched energy, full charges in under 15 minutes and most importantly, a very long-lasting battery life.

Paul and I can attest to that. We hit the road yesterday and were blown away by our super-fast charge at a Tesla station:

As for why everyone seems to suddenly be watching EV batteries (besides viral videos)?

Better Battery Tech = New EV Demand = Investment $$

Well, for one, investors are paying attention because the market is expected to rise 10X by 2040!

From tech startups to governments, the quest to produce high-quality long-lasting batteries to meet rising EV sales demand is on.

One startup, founded by Tesla co-founder and former Chief Technology Officer JB Straubel, is developing innovative ways to make EV batteries last longer.

He’s doing this through the power of battery recycling.

Mr. Straubel believes EV batteries should last about 15 years, depending on how the car is used.

After its useful life, Redwood Materials is developing new processes to recycle EV batteries for a second life.

In their second life, these batteries will either power electric cars again or be used as a stationary storage power source.

Major governments are also seeking ways to expand EV battery power.

Just this week The Associated Press reported the U.S. is seeking new sources for lithium, a key ingredient in EV batteries, as demand for EV batteries grows.

AP notes:

The element is critical to development of rechargeable lithium-ion batteries that are seen as key to reducing climate-changing carbon emissions created by cars and other forms of transportation. Worldwide demand for lithium was about 350,000 tons (317,517 metric tons) in 2020, but industry estimates project demand will be up to six times greater by 2030 .

Off the Charts EV Battery Demand — Invest Today

Every new EV battery innovation will drive the industry forward.

Soon, demand will be off the charts!

Valued at $21.9 billion in 2020, the global EV battery market size is projected to reach $154.9 billion by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 28.1%.

All while EV unit sales are projected to surpass 66 million vehicles by 2040.

We are #BOP (bullish, optimistic, positive) for EVs and their batteries at Bold Profits.

The opportunity is so big, I have two ways for you to invest today … before that 10X market rise!

No. 1: Tesla Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA). A Bold Profits favorite. Tesla is a good play for innovation in the EV and battery world. It’s a leader and we believe they will continue to innovate and grow.

It’s up 1,526% since we recommended it in 2018, but we’re holding for more!

No. 2: “Black magic powder” that can supercharge a battery by 2,500%!

You know we’re all in on EV battery technology. And Paul’s got his eyes (always) on the next innovation that can transform the industry.

This nanopowder was discovered by one of Tesla's original employees. Now, it has the power to unleash endless energy on demand.

If you want to be a bold investor, add EVs and battery technology to the top of your investing list in 2022 for the next decade of growth!

