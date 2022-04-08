Ethereum (ETH) ⬆️ Merge Surge Prediction!

Ethereum’s merge surge …. Tesla getting into DeFi … and one of the coolest projects out there (my altcoin of the week)…

I can’t even put into words how BULLISH I am on bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

As you know, ETH $20K per coin is part of my 2022 predictions. ETH is drastically undervalued right now and this merger gets us one step closer to that surge.

I’ll also show you in the cryptoverse how:

ETH will have a merge surge like BTC did after the halving in May 2020.

Bitcoin’s record HODLers = bullish indicator for more growth ahead.

Tesla is driving the next wave of crypto demand.

My altcoin of the week — Pocket Network (POKT) — is a small-cap gem disrupting billion-dollar companies.

And be sure to watch till the end for your questions — including when to take profits, trading on Coinbase & the best way to track altcoin updates:

Disclaimer: We’re not recommending our altcoins of the week. We are just sharing our opinions, not advice. If you want access to the altcoins that we recommend in our model portfolio with tracking, updates and buy/sell guidance, please check out Crypto Flash Trader

