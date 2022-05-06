Ethereum (ETH) $10K Merge Surge
🔥 🔥 Today’s Hot Crypto Topics:
- Rate hike FUD spread to crypto markets, but a bullish turn is coming. (5:47)
- NFTX (with more than $45 million already!) could be the future of NFTs and mass adoption. (21:30)
- Q&A: Keeping your crypto in an exchange or connecting your Wallet to DeFi. (30:50)
- And don’t miss this! Paul’s revealing “rebel stocks” next Tuesday. Details here.
This is a major moment for Ethereum 2.0 (ETH).
“The Merge” is coming.
It was delayed again. But that’s not a bad thing. They want to get this 100% right. So they’re taking the time to do that.
This delay actually gives you more opportunity to stake your ETH.
It’s a rough market. I’m going to be real with you — always.
Short term it could go either way. Long term? I am very #BOP (bullish, optimistic and positive).
It’s only a matter of time for innovation to become the norm.
When the crypto market recovers, I think ETH can shoot up to $10K post-merge. Check it out:
Regards,
Editor, Crypto Flash Trader