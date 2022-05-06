 be_ixf;ym_202205 d_06; ct_50

Ethereum (ETH) $10K Merge Surge

Ian Dyer

Posted by | May 6, 2022

🔥 🔥 Today’s Hot Crypto Topics:

  • Rate hike FUD spread to crypto markets, but a bullish turn is coming. (5:47)
  • NFTX (with more than $45 million already!) could be the future of NFTs and mass adoption. (21:30)
  • Q&A: Keeping your crypto in an exchange or connecting your Wallet to DeFi. (30:50)
  • And don’t miss this! Paul’s revealing “rebel stocks” next Tuesday. Details here.

This is a major moment for Ethereum 2.0 (ETH).

“The Merge” is coming.

It was delayed again. But that’s not a bad thing. They want to get this 100% right. So they’re taking the time to do that. 

This delay actually gives you more opportunity to stake your ETH. 

It’s a rough market. I’m going to be real with you — always.

Short term it could go either way. Long term? I am very #BOP (bullish, optimistic and positive). 

It’s only a matter of time for innovation to become the norm. 

When the crypto market recovers, I think ETH can shoot up to $10K post-merge. Check it out:

 

Regards,

Editor, Crypto Flash Trader

