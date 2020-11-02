 be_ixf;ym_202011 d_02; ct_50

Election-Proof Stocks for America 2.0

Paul Mampilly

Trump or Biden.

The truth is when it comes to your stocks — America 2.0, Fourth Industrial Revolution, mega trends — tomorrow’s election won’t matter.

The stock market has been through all kinds of innovations over the course of U.S. history with many different presidents. And the economy is currently on a roll!

Technology has its own momentum.

And that’s what will ultimately set the direction of the stock markets.

Watch our election special today to see how my 3R’s are in play today and how to election-proof your stocks for America 2.0’s booming economy:

Paul Mampilly

