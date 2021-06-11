We had HUGE bitcoin action this week … and it’s about to shake up the entire crypto market!

El Salvador’s government announced that it’s adopting bitcoin (BTC) as a sovereign currency (a prediction Paul made back in January, by the way!).

But the question is: Which country will be next?

Already, several others are showing interest.

This could mean BIG things for crypto investors. Think of using bitcoin instead of the cash in your wallet!

So, here’s what you can do:

Plus, we’ll tell you what’s going on with electric vehicle and cannabis stocks:

