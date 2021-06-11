 be_ixf;ym_202106 d_11; ct_50

Select Page

El Salvador Adopts Bitcoin… Who’s Next?

Ian Dyer

Posted by | Jun 11, 2021 | , ,

55 second read

El Salvador Adopts Bitcoin… Who’s Next?

We had HUGE bitcoin action this week … and it’s about to shake up the entire crypto market!

El Salvador’s government announced that it’s adopting bitcoin (BTC) as a sovereign currency (a prediction Paul made back in January, by the way!).

But the question is: Which country will be next?

Already, several others are showing interest.

This could mean BIG things for crypto investors. Think of using bitcoin instead of the cash in your wallet!

So, here’s what you can do:

  1. Join the ranks of crypto investors by signing up for our Crypto Flash Trader email list. We’ve got a new special report coming soon, completely free. This way, you can learn all things crypto before our new service launches! Click here.
  2. Check out this week’s IanCast video. We thought it was a big deal when companies added BTC to their balance sheet. This is a whole other league above that.

Plus, we’ll tell you what’s going on with electric vehicle and cannabis stocks:

Regards,

Ian Dyer

Ian Dyer

Editor, Rapid Profit Trader

Recommended For You

New Precision Medicine RX = Next-Level Gains

Celebrate 5 Years of Market Doubling Gains!

Newsletter Sign Up

Sponsored

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

“At the end of August [2018], my 401K was $659,000. Now, on September 4th [2018], it’s $715,000. My account is up $56,000 in the last 5 days!”

- Warren O

“Looks like I have finally found the right person to learn and grow from.”

- James

“I found Profits Unlimited in Summer 2016. Starting with about $20,000, I began following your recommendations and did my own thing as well. Four years later, I am happy to report my portfolio is now in the six figures."

- Andrew

Share This