Easiest Way to Buy Bitcoin Post-Halving Before $50K

It happened.

The bitcoin halving. A LOT of people — not us — thought it was going to crash post-halving.

But … it didn’t. It’s up.

And ticking closer and closer to our 2020 bitcoin prediction of $50,000.

The demand for bitcoin isn’t going anywhere.

And the best news is, Paul has a “one of a kind” crypto-play for you. You don’t need to own bitcoin for it. It’s as simple as buying any other stock. It’s at the heart of the blockchain revolution. Paul can tell you all the details here.

And watch this special bitcoin edition of the IanCast.

Paul and I will tell you everything you need to know about bitcoin. And as a bonus, we’re going to give you a handful of the best America 2.0 stocks you can buy today.

Regards,

Ian Dyer

Editor, Rebound Profit Trader