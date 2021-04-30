 be_ixf;ym_202104 d_30; ct_50

Earnings Season & Your Stocks

Ian Dyer

Apr 30, 2021

Earnings Season & Your Stocks

The big question…

Why is XYZ stock down, when they had great earnings?

I know it can be jarring, but it all boils down to this: supply and demand.

There’s always extra volatility during earnings season. But don’t get caught up in the short-term noise.

We’ll tell you what this earnings season means for your stocks — including Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA).

In fact, earnings volatility actually creates a great buying opportunity in options. Plus, we’ve got a super bullish Ethereum (ETH) prediction to share with you.

Check it out:

Regards,

Ian Dyer

Ian Dyer

Editor, Rapid Profit Trader

