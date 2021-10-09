 be_ixf;ym_202110 d_09; ct_50

You’ve Earned This … White Swan Event Is ON!

Tick tock. Tick tock.

The clock is ticking ever closer to America 1.0’s day of reckoning.

Just as it did in 2008’s black swan event that shook the market.

Except today … we’re entering a white swan event. This is good news if you are invested in the right places — America 2.0!

It is the single biggest opportunity of our time. Not just of today, this week or this year — of our time.

It’s never going to be uninterrupted in a straight line or come without some volatility, even in the strongest, biggest bull markets.

The markets always will test you. They will make you earn it.

2021 has been that kind of a year.

After a period like this, it acts like a coiled spring. Everything lines up. The businesses have been growing. The technology is accelerating.

This is YOUR time. You’ve earned it.

The white swan event is your reward for holding Strong Hands and staying #BOP (bullish, optimistic and positive).

If, for some reason, you are not IN America 2.0, check out these details now and get moving!

As Paul said earlier this year — our time cometh:

Invest in the “White Swan Event”

It’s time to get ready for the white swan America 2.0 event. That’s why we spent some time this week priming you on this market and sharing ways for you to get in on the best America 2.0 mega trends:

Regards,

Your Bold Profits Team

