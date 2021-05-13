This past weekend, I went on a stroll through the old mall I used to work at to buy a birthday present for my sister.

I know… I know… Why didn’t I buy it online the America 2.0 way?

Well, I was feeling nostalgic, but I was quickly reminded there’s no future in brick and mortar.

Most of the big box stores, like Sears and Nordstrom, were shut down…

And if they weren’t completely boarded up, you would see “50% Off” and “Everything Must Go” signs covering the windows just to get as much inventory off their shelves as possible.

It’s crazy to watch in real time the transformation of two Americas — 1.0 and 2.0.

Sears was such a prominent business in the old world.

It once held a place in the Dow Jones Industrial Average for 75 years, from 1924 to 1999, before it was dethroned.

And you know I believe in this decade the Dow Jones will reach 100K, but not with any of the old-world, blue-chip stocks currently making up the index.

On Monday, the Dow made a major milestone and crossed 35,000 for the first time ever! That’s impressive.

However, in order to get that last 65K, the index will need a major upgrade.

In today’s issue, I’ll let you know why that upgrade will come from our key mega trends ready to revolutionize not just the index, but our way of living. And how you can profit, too.

Disrupting the Dow for Profits

There’s a phrase we like to use here. Disruptification.

It’s when something new takes over something old, making it easier, more efficient, better.

Disruption can improve your life … but it can also shake up something old that we’re used to. It’s happened all throughout history.

We invented the telephone, which eliminated the Pony Express.

Mankind made motorized vehicles, taking horses out of the transportation picture.

I could go on, but the fact is: Change is constant.

Since the Dow was founded at the turn of the 19th century, the Dow components have changed 57 times. The most recent change-up was just last year.

Of course — as history shows — I believe more disruption is coming.

In order to reach six figures, the Dow will go through many more alterations.

Right now, companies such as Chevron, Goldman Sachs and Home Depot fall in the disruptification camp. All have billion-dollar, innovative competitors stealing market share:

The oil industry is declining as renewable energy is emerging.

Traditional finance is being disrupted by fintech and blockchain technology.

The way we construct homes, bridges, buildings, you name it is transforming with 3D printers.

All these mega trends are happening before our very eyes and will become not just billion-dollar industries, but trillion.

It may sound farfetched, but change waits for no one. Soon these companies will be stripped from the Dow mantel by their America 2.0 competitors.

And the one thing you want to do now is to make sure your portfolio doesn’t go down with the America 1.0 ship…

The Upgrade Your Portfolio Needs

Luckily, my team and I all share the same optimistic, forward-thinking outlook.

I get to work with Paul on his flagship America 2.0 model portfolio Profits Unlimited.

And this is where we’re on the hunt to find our next pick with the potential for 100+% gains.

All of our trades fit within our mega trends that are disrupting and destroying the America 1.0 status quo. Some may have a chance to be put in the Dow to boost it to 100,000!

Now get this.

Many of these America 2.0 stocks in Profits Unlimited are trading at a discount compared to the Dow.

Since the start of the year, the Profits Unlimited portfolio is only up 4%, while the Dow is up 14%.

However, don’t be fooled by this.

Profits Unlimited is where you want to be.

We’re not day traders. We hold our positions for the most potential gains for at least one to three years. And that’s where we can see the real growth.

Take a look at an almost-five-year track record of Profits Unlimited returns compared to the Dow:

Our America 2.0 portfolio returns are around 258%. The old blue chips only managed to generate 117%.

I think the answer is clear.

