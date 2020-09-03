Story Highlights:

Three stocks in and three out — big news on the shake-up in the Dow.

How you can use Wayne Gretzky’s approach for investing in the Dow’s six-digit surge.

Paul’s small-cap strategy for 1000% gainers in the Dow 100K.

“Skate to where the puck is going.”

Wayne Gretzky’s hockey advice is exactly what we use for investing.

Always looking forward, never back. And today, you can see why.

We are one step — actually three steps — closer to the Dow 100K!

Remember, I told you that the current Dow stocks weren’t going to bring us the big gains in America 2.0 or help us reach our six-figure goal.

Well, the Dow Jones Industrial Average just got three brand-new America 2.0 stocks and kicked three old-world companies to the curb.

Including one of our Blacklist stocks: Exxon Mobil Corp. (Nasdaq: XOM).

Take a look at the Dow’s recent trades:

Exxon Mobil goes all the way back to Rockefeller’s Standard Oil in the 1800s. It’s a large iconic domino of the old-world economy to fall.

There’s one thing new Dow companies need for America 2.0.

I’ll tell you how to spot it and get the biggest winners for Dow 100K by using Wayne Gretzky’s approach in your portfolio.

1 Marker the New America 2.0 Dow Needs

To have your company be a part of the Dow is considered a big deal in the financial world.

It draws in buyers to the company’s stock, ultimately pushing up the stock price.

However, it takes some time to earn a place in the index.

The Dow’s three new contenders are innovators — using cloud technology, artificial intelligence and biotech precision medicine — in America 2.0.

But here’s the important lesson to remember: The future stocks in the America 2.0 Dow are going to be younger companies.

America 2.0 businesses are new and have an eye for the future mega trends the millennial generation demands.

The big bureaucratic blue chips — such as Exxon — aren’t nimble enough to change their business model. Or it refuses to adapt and innovate which leads to getting dropped from the Dow.

Younger stocks have an eye on the spending trends of tomorrow … not the past.

And here’s one secret you can use to pick the big winners in the new world of America 2.0.

Small-Cap Stock Secret for 1,000% Potential in Dow 100K

I wish I could call myself Nostradamus and say to you with 100% certainty which stocks will be put into the Dow next … but I’m not that good.

What I can do is tell you where to start the hunt.

Paul and the whole Bold Profits team can predict one thing about the future … and that’s our transition to America 2.0.

It’s already happening!

You can call us Super Bulls. And one of our strategies captures the secret to Dow 100K profits better than any other.

I work alongside Paul to find these stocks with 1000%-gain potential.

The secret to these small market-cap tickers?

They have revolutionary America 2.0 business plans.

They are young, new-world companies.

On average our open positions were founded in the last 15 years.

Like the three new Dow stocks, these tickers are being bid up. And they’ll garner sales by flipping the script on traditional ways of doing things.

This is the beginning of the Super Bull Market.

It’s a massive transformation of America 1.0 to America 2.0.

And we want you in.

Find out how you can join our Extreme Fortunes club and get the most out of the stocks that will lead to the Dow 100K! Click here for the Super Bull details.

This is how you can Wayne Gretzky your portfolio and invest where the world is going, not where it’s been.

