Dow 100,000 = Today’s Profit Opportunity

The bad news media is always trying to find something to be fearful about.

First, it was recession fears, then the U.S.–China trade war and now they’re trying to say that the market is doing too well?

The truth is this bull market is the best we’ve seen in years, and it’s going to keep raging on. In fact, I think this is just the beginning…

For the first time ever, the Dow Jones Industrial Average just hit 29,000 ushering in a new era of bullish investors.

I predict that the Dow will soon reach 100,000 as the Fourth Industrial Revolution pushes forward.

Market Talk January 20, 2020

Recently released month-over-month housing starts skyrocketed 17% to a $1.6 million annual rate. Surveyed economists were expecting a paltry rise of 1.1%. So a 17% rise is mind-boggling. It’s the highest rate in 13 years and goes hand in hand with Paul’s America 2.0 predictions.

The next chart is all about the Empire State Manufacturing survey.

This is a monthly survey of manufacturers in New York state. It rose to the highest level since May 2019 to 4.8, exceeding expectations. This is important because this survey takes into account the positive impact of the December phase of the U.S-China trade agreement and positions NY state manufacturers for a rosier outlook heading into 2020.

The January Philadelphia Fed survey catapulted higher as well.

The monthly survey of 125 manufacturing chief executive officers reached its highest level since May 2019, advancing 14.6 points from 2.4 to 17. It completely trounced Bloomberg estimates.

The phase one U.S.-China trade deal will be a catalyst in helping ignite further recovery in the Philadelphia manufacturing sector. Bloomberg put it this way, “Within the details of the Philadelphia survey, the message was again one of vigor with new orders, employment and shipments all showing strength.”

Where upcoming economic releases are concerned, there will be three major releases.

On Wednesday, January 22, December’s existing home sales will post at 10 am. On Thursday, January 23, December leading index will post at 10 am. On Friday, January 24, January preliminary reading for market manufacturing PMI will post at 9:45 am.

For my innovation story of the week, in our recent Profits Unlimited weekly webcast, Paul and I had a lively discussion addressing a subscriber’s question about the idea of implanting microchips in our hands for faster ways of unlocking things like our doors or our cars. I may have a new solution that won’t require microchipping our bodies at all.

Introducing the Everykey. Everykey is a Bluetooth device that replaces our keys and passwords using military-grade security. Everykey unlocks your phone, laptop, tablet, house door, car door and other access-controlled devices when you are nearby and then locks them back when you walk away.

Everykey also generates secure passwords for your website accounts that automatically logs in when you visit a website. If you happen to lose your Everykey, you can remotely freeze it so no one can use it. If it’s lost or stolen, you can freeze it in the app or by calling the company. Everykey is positioning itself as an alternative to microchipping.

America 2.0 Update

The Dow Jones Industrial Average locked in a milestone. It closed above 29,000 for the first time this past Wednesday.

As this chart shows, the blue-chip index took about two months to take the 2.6% trip from 28,000 to this milestone. That’s the shortest amount of time since it jumped from 25,000 to 26,000 in early 2018.

Per Paul’s Dow prediction, it doesn’t stop there. As this forecast chart shows, Paul is predicting the Dow will soar to 100,000 spurred by Bold Profits megatrends covering America 2.0 and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Recent news underpinning this forecast comes from the Federal Reserve’s flow of funding report and HousingWire.

It shows the U.S. home values have risen to a record $29.2 trillion.

Moreover, housing foreclosure filings fell to a record low in 2019. Todd Teta, Chief Product Officer at ATTOM Data Solutions, says, “The continued decline in distressed properties is one of the many signs pointing to a much-improved housing market compared to the bad ol’ days of the Great Recession.”

America 2.0 is an astonishing mega trends of mega trends. There are once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to make generational wealth, and people are scared out of their minds.

We are positive about the future.

Nothing goes up in a perfect straight line. There are always ups and downs. Sometimes there are periods where markets panic and people want to be in cash.

This year will be no different. There will come a time where once again, investors panic. But that’s not always the right move. For example, people who sold in 2018 and early 2019 are on the outside looking in. They are waiting for the next market correction. Meanwhile, every day the market keeps rising.

That will eventually lead them to fear of missing the big profits and oftentimes they’ll invest again when stocks reach their peak.

America 2.0 will change everything.

I can tell you I read the Wall Street Journal, we check all kinds of news sources and no one is telling you about this incredibly important event that is happening right now. I fear if you wait around for it to be on the front page of whatever you follow, you will have missed out on the vast majority of the gains.

