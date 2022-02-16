DOGE & SpaceX? Don’t Miss Crypto’s Comeback

It was the “wink” emoji heard round the Twitterverse.

This week a Twitter user asked Elon Musk if the SpaceX online merchandise store and Starlink’s satellite internet can accept Dogecoin (DOGE) as forms of payment.

Elon’s response: 😉

A long-time Dogecoin bull, Elon is all-in on the cryptocurrency.

In January he tweeted Tesla’s merch is now buyable with Dogecoin, which earned 333,000 likes:

We are also bullish on Dogecoin.

Paul sees Dogecoin as the people’s currency. He predicts a long-term price target of $1.00 — a 567% leap from the $0.15 it’s valued at today.

But the question I always see … is this a joke?

DOGE Is NO Joke!

Dogecoin was created as a parody cryptocurrency in 2013 to poke fun at the unconventional speculation in cryptos at the time.

But Dogecoin is no laughing matter now.

This cryptocurrency is now the bridge between a fiat currency, like the U.S. dollar, and the ever-growing crypto movement.

Dogecoin has become a revolutionary digital currency known for its safety, simplicity and ease of use.

It’s attractive to the investing masses because of its lower price point and its appeal to online retailers, entrepreneurs, creators and consumers for its transacting ease.

Trading any crypto comes with risk. They can be more volatile than stocks. Since last August, DOGE has lost 50% of its value.

But as we have Strong Hands for our America 2.0 stocks, we HODL (hold on for dear life) with our crypto plays.

Just look at bitcoin’s price chart. It’s had a roller-coaster lifespan before ultimately hitting a high of $68,991 on November 10, 2021. And we believe there’s plenty more room for it to soar.

That’s because crypto is changing our entire financial system bringing it into the new digital world.

Volatile or not, you can’t stop tomorrow from coming. And cryptos — like DOGE — are here to stay.

The disruption is already happening…

The list of companies accepting Dogecoin keeps growing.

In addition to Tesla, companies like AMC Entertainment, GameStop, The Dallas Mavericks, AirBaltic, The Kessler Collection and Newegg accept Dogecoin for payment.

Crypto Comeback … Will You Be In?

All told, Dogecoin is the “peoples’ cryptocurrency” with its sights set on the moon.

Dogecoin’s $1 price point will help it rival the U.S. dollar as a medium of exchange over the internet.

In our opinion, Dogecoin has earned its place among the crypto leaders of tomorrow in our 21st-century tech-focused world.

You know our team has super bullish predictions for cryptos.

Paul is calling for bitcoin to reach $250K by June. Ian is even more #BOP (bullish, optimistic, positive) with his 2022 predictions!

He believes bitcoin will hit $350K this year and Ethereum will reach $20K. On top of that, his forecast for the total crypto market cap: $20 trillion!

Even with crypto’s wild year so far, Ian is standing by his targets. He’s now calling this market prime for a great “crypto comeback.”

But here’s the kicker…

The big gains won’t be with just bitcoin or Ethereum. If things play out the way Ian thinks, they’ll go up for sure … but not as much as the tiny altcoins Ian is watching.

Using his Flash strategy, he can identify which altcoins could have huge price moves…

Before they happen.

Don’t let the crypto market intimidate you.

Now, you can take advantage of the rebound without having to sift through the thousands of altcoins out there on your own.

As Paul says: “Ian is the guy you want in your corner when it comes to crypto.” He can act as your guide.

Just click here to see all the details.

All I can say is fasten your seatbelts. When it comes to DOGE, bitcoin and the entire crypto market, it’s time to head to the moon!

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Banyan Hill Publishing