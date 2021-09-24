Dogecoin (DOGE) is leading crypto this week. It’s even making its big-screen debut!

The cryptocurrency will soon be an acceptable way to pay for your movie ticket at AMC Theaters.

This announcement is a major America 2.0 breakthrough.

It goes to show that there are a growing variety of uses for cryptos, including buying everyday things like movie tickets. And that DOGE is no joke or meme stock.

It’s got demand and growth ahead. And we’re feeling #BOP (bullish, optimistic and positive):

first $AMC then $AMZN then everyone will accept $DOGE and it will become the ambassador for wider, greater crypto acceptance of all kinds — 🇺🇸Paul Mampilly (@MampillyGuru) September 23, 2021

Not only that, but there’s lots of exciting developments in the world of cannabis, Tesla and our take on Apple Inc. (AAPL)!

