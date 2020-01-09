Story Highlights:

It’s the most important factor in whether a stock is a superstar or a black hole for your money: innovation.

It’s behind the companies driving the key millennial-friendly mega trends that are creating the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which Paul Mampilly calls America 2.0.

Here’s a great investment play that leverages all of our America 2.0 mega trends, offering a gateway to unlimited profits.

By now, you’ve seen everyone’s list of what you should do in 2020 to get your investments off to a great start.

Today, I want to tell you what not to do. It’s something Paul Mampilly has told me is the biggest mistake investors can make. One that even Wall Street big shots wrongly advise you to do.

I’m talking about investing in old-world, blue-chip stocks — the kind that fill Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway portfolio.

These dinosaur stocks are firmly rooted in outdated industries that are becoming extinct in the modern, tech-based era Paul Mampilly refers to as America 2.0 — the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Think about it:

Big banks, including Wells Fargo and Bank of America, are losing out to digital money alternatives — such as PayPal, Venmo, Square Cash and blockchain-based cryptocurrencies like bitcoin.

New energy sources — solar, wind and hydropower — are replacing oil, coal and gas from fossil-fuel companies such as Phillips 66, as new battery storage tech firms are moving in on them.

Electric and driverless vehicle makers — led by Tesla — are leaving Detroit’s gas-powered auto manufacturers, such as General Motors, in the dust.

And junk food industry leaders such as Kraft Heinz and Coca-Cola are losing out to health food companies that cater to consumers who are opting for fresh, nonprocessed foods and drinks.

All of these fossilizing companies were once considered safe bets, yet are anything but in today’s market. That’s because they’re all missing a key characteristic of the new-world companies replacing them:

Innovation.

It’s what’s behind the companies driving the key mega trends that are remaking America by doing things more efficiently and cheaply — for companies and all of us.

I’m talking about robotics, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, 3D printing, precision medicine, renewable energy … and a host of other new-world industries. They’re all being driven by the consumer habits of the biggest generation in U.S. history — the nation’s 92 million tech-savvy millennials.

And these mega trends, industrial innovations and millennial-friendly enterprises are creating what Paul predicts will be a new manufacturing renaissance in the U.S. — with America 2.0.

Avoid the Biggest Investing Mistake of 2020 to Make Generational Wealth

But this isn’t just about economics. It’s about wealth — real wealth — for the investors who recognize it’s coming and get in on it early.

Even Buffett’s longtime CEO, Britt Cool, left Berkshire after a decade to focus on smaller, up-and-coming superstar companies that are more innovative and forward-looking than Buffett’s big blue chips.

It tells me that the momentum is building for America 2.0, with multiple next-level tech industries creating new opportunities for business innovation and profitable investing.

So what’s the best way to invest in — and profit from — the coming economic upgrade?

The best way is to capitalize on the mega trends underlying the America 2.0 revolution.

For instance, Paul just found a phenomenal innovation stock pick for one company at the center of it all. He believes it will rise 350% in value over the next three years.

By investing in America 2.0, you will not only help drive America’s economic future, but also profit from it at the same time.

The biggest mistake you can make as an investor is to get stuck in the old-world dinosaur stocks that will eventually become extinct.

The best move you can make to be a profit-taking 2020 investor is to invest in America 2.0 now. And you can start today.

