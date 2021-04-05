 be_ixf;ym_202104 d_05; ct_50

“Digital New Deal” Unleashed: Invest TODAY

Paul Mampilly

President Biden just accelerated the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

His $2 trillion infrastructure plan reminds me of the New Deal. Except now … it’s the “Digital New Deal.”

And that’s great for our America 2.0 mega trends and stocks! Think about it:

  • Internet-connected pipes.
  • Better roads for connected autonomous cars.
  • Secure records of ownership.

That takes: artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, semiconductors, blockchain, new energy and much more.

These mega trends are exactly what we need to set America 2.0 on the path for the Fourth Industrial Revolution — the most profitable era we’ll ever see.

Check out today’s Market Talk to find out how you can invest in these mega trends TODAY, plus answers to your market questions:

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited

